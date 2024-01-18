Explained | Why are there concerns about China's pension system as its population ages?

Governments in the north of the country have the biggest pension deficits because of weaker economies and large population outflows over the years.

China created a special fund in 2018 to shift pension funds from richer coastal provinces like Guangdong to places like Heilongjiang and Liaoning, to tackle cross-country disparities.

About a third of the China's provincial-level jurisdictions are running pension deficits. The state-run Chinese Academy of Sciences sees the state pension system running out of money by 2035.

China's public pension expenditure is already more than 5% of its gross domestic product, according to pension experts.

WHEN DO CHINESE COLLECT A PENSION?

Chinese citizens get their pension once they retire, at age 60 for men, 55 for white-collar women and 50 for women who work in factories.

Yet China's life expectancy has risen from around 44 years in 1960 to 78 years as of 2021, higher than in the United States, and is projected to exceed 80 years by 2050.

More than 20% of China's 1.409 billion people are over 60 years old.

China has the largest social security system in the world, with about 1.05 billion people paying into or receiving payments from its national basic pension at the end of 2022, according to state media.