Explained | Why has a visit by US lawmakers to India upset China?

Why is the delegation in India?

The bipartisan seven-member group of American lawmakers is visiting India to meet the Nobel peace laureate, the Dalai Lama.

The United States has long supported the rights of the Tibetan people to practice their religion and culture, and has accused China of human rights violations in the remote Himalayan region that borders India.

A bipartisan bill passed this month by the US House of Representatives aims seeks to push Beijing to hold talks with Tibetan leaders, stalled since 2010, to secure a negotiated agreement on Tibet and spur China to tackle Tibetan aspirations on historical, cultural, religious and linguistic identity.

Among the delegation are the two authors of the act, titled 'Promoting a Resolution to the Tibet-China Dispute Act' or the Resolve Tibet Act, along with Nancy Pelosi, the former speaker of the US House of Representatives.

The delegation also met officials of Tibet’s government in exile, which functions from India.