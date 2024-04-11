Explained | Why Japan is seeking summit with nuclear-armed North Korea

While Kishida says he is willing to hold talks without preconditions, the burning issue he wants to resolve is that of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1960s and 1970s.

The Japanese government has said 17 people were kidnapped by the reclusive state. Five returned to Japan in 2002 following previous summit talks, but 12 still remain unaccounted for.

North Korea has said the issue is settled. It has previously said that the unaccounted Japanese nationals had either died, or that it knew nothing about their whereabouts.

Resolving the abductee issue has broad public support and Japan is being spurred to take action while the elderly family members of the abductees are still alive.

The poster child of the abductees, Megumi Yokota, was just 13 when she was kidnapped while walking home from school in 1977. Her mother continues to lobby for her return despite North Korea saying she committed suicide.

At a meeting with the families last May, Kishida said he would directly oversee high-level discussions with North Korean counterparts to try and realise the summit.