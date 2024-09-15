Explained | Why thousands of Haitians have settled in Springfield, Ohio

How did the immigrants in Springfield arrive in the United States, and with what immigration status?

Most Haitians in Springfield are in the United States legally, city officials said.

Even though there have been periods of relative calm in Haiti, that nation has been long been plagued by political turmoil and violence, with periods of foreign occupation and exploitation, decades of dictatorship and a succession of humanitarian crises. Haitians have been emigrating in large numbers for a long time, seeking refuge and opportunities in the United States, as well as in other countries including Brazil, Canada, Chile and Mexico.

Some Haitians in Springfield have lived in the United States for many years and have permanent legal status, or green cards. Some crossed the southern border or flew directly to the United States over the past few years.

Many are beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status, a federal designation that gives nationals of a country in crisis — typically after a natural disaster or political upheaval — the opportunity to remain in the United States legally, regardless of whether they entered the country lawfully.

The Biden administration granted Temporary Protected Status through Feb. 3, 2026, for Haitians who arrived in the United States on or before June 3, and that status can be renewed. Haiti is one of a number of countries whose nationals can qualify for Temporary Protected Status, including Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia and is at war.

Some Haitians in Springfield have applied for asylum, which allows them to remain in the country until their cases have been adjudicated by immigration authorities. Still others have been aided by a Biden administration initiative that enables people from Haiti who have a financial sponsor in the United States to apply to enter the country and remain here legally for two years. They do not receive green cards.

The various programs made many Haitian newcomers to Springfield eligible to work legally, making them particularly attractive to employers.

People covered by Temporary Protected Status are entitled by law to receive health and nutrition benefits as well as other public benefits, such as food stamps.