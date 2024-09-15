Explained | Why thousands of Haitians have settled in Springfield, Ohio

Springfield, Ohio: Over the past few years, many immigrants from Haiti have settled in Springfield, Ohio, drawn by the low cost of living and plentiful jobs. But the pace and volume of Haitian newcomers have strained local resources and stirred some tensions. And now, before the presidential election, the city has found itself caught up in the fiery debate over immigration
Sen JD Vance of Ohio, the Republican nominee for vice president, invoked Springfield in July to criticise the Biden administration’s border policies. That month, the city’s mayor and manager went on the cable news program Fox & Friends calling for assistance to handle an influx that they blamed on the federal government. Then, during the presidential debate last week, former President Donald Trump repeated a debunked claim about Haitians in Springfield abducting and eating household pets.
What’s behind the rise of Haitians in Springfield?
Thousands of new jobs had been created there, thanks to a successful effort by the city’s leadership and Chamber of Commerce to attract new business to Springfield, which sits between Columbus and Dayton. Once a manufacturing hub, Springfield saw its economy shrink after factories closed and jobs migrated overseas. By about 2015, its population had dwindled to fewer than 60,000, from about 80,000 in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
Companies that set up shop, however, confronted a dire labour shortage.
Haitians in Florida, Haiti and South America heard from friends and family about Springfield and its need for workers. They began arriving to take jobs in warehouses, manufacturing and the service sector, and employers urged the new workers to encourage other Haitians to join them.
What started as a trickle swelled to a surge after the Covid-19 pandemic, coinciding with deepening political and economic instability in Haiti after the assassination of the president in 2021.
How many Haitians live in Springfield?
Estimates range between 12,000 and 20,000, according to city officials who have spoken with The New York Times. The estimates are based on data from the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, Springfield’s public schools, health care providers in the area and social service agencies, the officials said. While South Florida, Boston and New York have long had large concentrations of Haitians, they have also settled in sizable numbers elsewhere in Ohio, as well as in Indiana, Kentucky and other states.
How did the immigrants in Springfield arrive in the United States, and with what immigration status?
Most Haitians in Springfield are in the United States legally, city officials said.
Even though there have been periods of relative calm in Haiti, that nation has been long been plagued by political turmoil and violence, with periods of foreign occupation and exploitation, decades of dictatorship and a succession of humanitarian crises. Haitians have been emigrating in large numbers for a long time, seeking refuge and opportunities in the United States, as well as in other countries including Brazil, Canada, Chile and Mexico.
Some Haitians in Springfield have lived in the United States for many years and have permanent legal status, or green cards. Some crossed the southern border or flew directly to the United States over the past few years.
Many are beneficiaries of Temporary Protected Status, a federal designation that gives nationals of a country in crisis — typically after a natural disaster or political upheaval — the opportunity to remain in the United States legally, regardless of whether they entered the country lawfully.
The Biden administration granted Temporary Protected Status through Feb. 3, 2026, for Haitians who arrived in the United States on or before June 3, and that status can be renewed. Haiti is one of a number of countries whose nationals can qualify for Temporary Protected Status, including Ukraine, which was invaded by Russia and is at war.
Some Haitians in Springfield have applied for asylum, which allows them to remain in the country until their cases have been adjudicated by immigration authorities. Still others have been aided by a Biden administration initiative that enables people from Haiti who have a financial sponsor in the United States to apply to enter the country and remain here legally for two years. They do not receive green cards.
The various programs made many Haitian newcomers to Springfield eligible to work legally, making them particularly attractive to employers.
People covered by Temporary Protected Status are entitled by law to receive health and nutrition benefits as well as other public benefits, such as food stamps.
What challenges has Springfield faced as a result of the rapid growth of its immigrant population?
Springfield has struggled to handle soaring demand placed on health care, housing, schools and roads.
Some initiatives underway include offering English language classes, driving courses and instruction about finances and the US banking system.
Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the state would provide Springfield with $2.5 million to ease strains on primary health care and would deploy members of the state highway patrol to improve road safety.
The mayor of Springfield, Rob Rue, said that he was still hoping to receive federal assistance.