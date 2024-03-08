Explained | Will Biden's temporary port plan stop famine in Gaza?

Why now?

The UN has warned Gaza faces famine and has complained of "overwhelming obstacles" in getting in aid and distributing it around the enclave.

Aid agencies have implored Israel to ease access for relief supplies into Gaza and to give their convoys safe passage inside the territory.

Biden has meanwhile come under pressure from his Democratic Party to get close ally Israel to do more to let in relief supplies.

Israel has said there is no limit on the amount of humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza and blames slow delivery on UN distribution capacity.