Explained|How F-16 fighter jets could reshape Ukraine's aerial battlefield

Since it was introduced in the late 1970s, the F-16 has been upgraded to perform many missions. By the Gulf War in 1990, F-16s were flying regular ground-attack missions with missiles, bombs and anti-radar weapons.

Although the MiG-29 can do some rudimentary air-to-ground missions, it’s not made for the task, said Peter Layton, a visiting fellow at the Griffith Asia Institute and former Royal Australian Air Force officer.

“They both started out as a lightweight day fighter, but because Western concepts evolved… (the F-16) gradually evolved into a multirole fighter capable of doing more advanced air defence missions as well as ground attack,” Layton said.

The F-16 can carry more weapons than the MiG-29, Su-27 and Su-25, and roughly as much as Ukraine’s tactical bomber, the Su-24.

The versions being sent to Ukraine most likely have an upgraded version of the AN/APG-66 radar, said Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Center. It can keep tabs on targets on the air and ground, with an air-to-air range past 100km.

Russian aircraft can spot Ukraine’s MiG-29s “much further away than the Ukrainians can spot Russian aircraft,” Grieco said. The more powerful F-16 radars will reduce the radar disadvantage but “will not close it,” she said.

F-16s, and Western aircraft in general, tend to be more pilot-friendly, with intuitive controls and displays that allow fliers to keep their heads up, Tannehill added, calling MiG-29 and Su-27 cockpits “hopelessly out of date”.

The challenges

MiG-29s, and many Soviet-era fighter designs, were meant to operate in poor runway conditions, and have shutters that drop down over their air intakes to prevent the engines from sucking in debris when the plane is on the ground. The F-16’s underslung intake does not have such protections, and it is not meant to operate in austere conditions, Grieco said.

“The F-16 is kind of a precious aircraft, it’s fragile,” she said. “It’s an aircraft that needs a long runway, and the runway is really smooth. But they’re in an environment where (Ukrainian pilots) have been doing distributed operations. This is not an aircraft that can do that.”

To compensate, Ukrainian forces must perform careful sweeps of runway surfaces, a challenging proposition in the midst of a war.

Training enough pilots and support crew to operate the new fleet will take many months.

Eight pilots and 65 support personnel are in the first stages of learning how to operate the F-16 in Denmark; others are in Arizona and southeastern Romanian town of Fetesti.

Although the exact number of aircraft has not been disclosed, it is expected to be in the dozens, experts said.

For inexperienced pilots, the first step is familiarisation with the new aircraft on the ground and in a classroom. Those elements, plus simulator time, will last about three weeks, said Layton, who transitioned from P-3B maritime patrol aircraft to F-111 bombers during his career. The next step is to ease into flying over the next month.

After basic daytime flying has met instructors’ expectations, students would move into night-time, bad weather and instrument flying, which “is a lot more technical”.

Air combat would come next, with six to eight weeks of instruction. Air-to-ground training would last another two months, he said. After basic instruction, US and NATO pilots spend months learning how to carry out more specialized missions.

“It’s not enough just to train them to do the basics if you want to get the most out of those aircraft. You’re going to have to train them to do the complex stuff,” Tannehill said, such as coordinating with ground units or flying multi-aircraft missions.

Even for experienced pilots, learning new systems can be tough, Grieco said.

“If you talk to fighter pilots, they talk about muscle memory: I have to be able to do something where I don’t think, where’s the button? These are people who have split seconds to make decisions," she added.

Language could be an issue for fliers without much English experience. “Several” pilots and dozens of maintenance personnel are getting language instruction before training in the United States, the Pentagon has said.

Spare parts, manuals and supplies for the F-16s should be plentiful, and the jet is still in production, Farley said. Only about 1,600 MiG-29s were ever produced, and the aircraft are on their way out even in Russia, according to a Royal United Service Institute (RUSI) report in 2020.