Exploding pagers, walkie-talkies: A look at Mossad's key ops over the years

The wave of explosions across Lebanon within a span of two days has killed at least 30 people and injured thousands. The detonations rocked country's south, the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahiyeh and the eastern Bekaa valley -- all Hezbollah strongholds.

First pagers and then walkie-talkies used by the Hezbollah militants to communicate detonated, escalating the tensions between Israel and the Iran-backed militia.

The incident has once again diverted everyone's attention to Mossad, the Israeli spy agency which is allegedly involved in the attacks. The agency has a history of carrying out complex operations to eliminate Hamas and Hezbollah leaders.

Let's have a look at the operations that have brought Mossad to the headlines in the past.