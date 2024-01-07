FAA orders grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 jets after midair ‘incident’

The FAA said the required inspections should take four to eight hours per plane to complete.

Alaska had grounded its fleet of Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft Friday after one of its planes made an emergency landing at Portland International Airport in Oregon because of a midair pressure problem that passengers said blew out a chunk of the fuselage.

The airline said Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 had made a safe emergency landing carrying 171 passengers and six crew members at the Portland airport shortly after takeoff for Ontario, California. Within hours, the company said it was grounding all 65 of its Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft until it could inspect each plane. Those planes make up about one-fifth of its fleet. It said in a statement it expected to complete the inspections within a few days.

Boeing’s Max aircraft have a troubled history. After two crashes of Max 8 jets killed hundreds of people within several months in 2018 and 2019, the Max was grounded around the world.

The cause of the midair problem was unclear as of early Saturday. The plane was new, having been certified in November. It entered commercial service that month and has since logged 145 flights.

Representatives for Alaska Airlines, the FAA and the NTSB said they were investigating what had happened.

Boeing said it was “aware of the incident involving Alaska Airlines Flight 1282,” adding, “We are working to gather more information and are in contact with our airline customer.”