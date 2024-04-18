Fact-checking Trump's defenses in his court cases

Trump often points out that James, the New York attorney general who brought a civil fraud case accusing him of inflating the value of his properties, has visited the White House three times. According to visitor logs, her first visit was in April 2022 at the South Lawn, where a crowd had gathered to celebrate the confirmation of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. She again visited in July 2023 to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris and other state attorneys general about efforts to stop fentanyl trafficking. And she visited in August 2023 to attend an event Harris hosted recognizing Black women serving in public office. The White House has said Biden did not speak to individual guests at the first event and did not attend the latter two.