Family marks birth anniversary of Indian PhD student killed in UK road collision

Cheistha Kochhar, 33, was a former NITI Aayog employee who was pursuing a first-year Master of Research (MRes) in Organisational Behaviour at the LSE when she died following a collision with a garbage truck on Clerkenwell Road on the evening of March 19 as she and her husband cycled home for dinner.

Her family has been seeking answers in an appeal justice ever since that evening as investigations remain ongoing.