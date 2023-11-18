Fan dies at Taylor Swift show in sweltering Rio de Janeiro

Rio state health service said she arrived at hospital with her heart stopped. Her cause of death is unknown, and will be investigated.

Some 60,000 fans had gathered for Swift's sell-out concert at the stadium, which is located far from Rio's breezy picture-postcard beaches in a neighborhood in the north of the city.

The show took place on the same day that Rio recorded its highest ever reading of the so-called heat index, which combines temperature and humidity, at 59.3 degrees Celsius.

Swift, who is in Brazil for six shows as part of The Eras Tour, expressed her sorrow and offered condolences to Benevides' family and friends.

"I'm not going to able to speak about this from the stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," she wrote on Instagram. "This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

Swift said Benevides died "before my show" but Benevides' friends told local media that she became ill after the concert began.

Justice Minister Flavio Dino called for an investigation on Saturday after unconfirmed reports of a lack of drinking water for the audience in the stadium.