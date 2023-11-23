FBI probing vehicle explosion at US-Canada bridge near Niagara Falls

Washington:

The FBI is investigating a vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the United States and Canada near Niagara Falls, the US law enforcement agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

Authorities in New York state were "closely monitoring" an incident on the bridge and state agencies were on site, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post on X on Wednesday.

Local media WIVB reported that all four international border crossings in Western New York were closed on Wednesday due to an incident involving a vehicle at the bridge. Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.