Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Fearing fraud, Canada rejects most Indian study permit applicants

Canada has implemented enhanced verification for international students and has increased its financial requirements for applicants, the immigration department spokesperson said.
Last Updated : 03 November 2025, 11:40 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 November 2025, 11:40 IST
India NewsWorld newsCanadaIndian Studentsstudy

Follow us on :

Follow Us