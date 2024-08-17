Firefighters tackle large blaze at London's Somerset House

London: Fifteen fire engines and around 100 firefighters were deployed to a fire at Somerset House in central London on Saturday, with clouds of black smoke visible across the city's skyline.

"Crews are tackling flames located in part of the building's roof," the London Fire Brigade said in a statement, adding that the cause of the blaze is not yet known.

Somerset House, located on the banks of the River Thames, was once a royal palace and is now an arts, cultural and entertainment centre.