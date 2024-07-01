First Gen Z Indian-American candidate for a US state legislature gets Senator's endorsement

Washington: Ashwin Ramaswami, the first Gen-Z Indian-American candidate to run for a US state legislature, has been endorsed by US Senator Jon Ossoff for the Georgia state Senate seat.

Ramaswami, 24, is contesting in the Democratic Party for State Senate in District 48 in the US state of Georgia.

The endorsement is seen as a big boost to his maiden campaign against incumbent State Senator Shawn Still, a Republican, who has been indicted for trying to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Still was indicted with former president Donald Trump for the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol.

“Ashwin Ramaswami would be a tireless advocate for democracy and his constituents in the Georgia State Senate,” said Senator Ossoff.

“The contrast could not be clearer: Ashwin is a former election security expert, and he is running against a MAGA (Make American Great Again) politician alleged to have participated in an effort to steal the 2020 election when Raphael Warnock and I were on the ballot,” he said.

“It’s not an exaggeration to say that democracy is on the ballot in Senate District 48. We need Ashwin in the State Senate – and I’m proud to stand behind him in this race,” Ossoff said.