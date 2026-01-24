Menu
Five killed in a suicide attack at a wedding in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Authorities cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. Initial reports said peace committee leader Waheedullah Mehsud, alias Jigri Mehsud, was among the dead.
Last Updated : 23 January 2026, 21:06 IST
Published 23 January 2026, 21:06 IST
