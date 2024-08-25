Floods kill 7 in Indonesia's North Maluku, some missing

"Our team still making efforts to evacuate the victims who were hit by landslides and house building materials that were carried away by the flood," Basarnas said in a statement, adding two people were found alive.

News website Detik.com and broadcaster Kompas TV said 11 people had died, but a Basarnas official could not confirm the toll.

In May, flash floods and mud slides in Indonesia's West Sumatra province killed more than 60 people.