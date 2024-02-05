Floods, landslides kill at least 20 in southern Philippines

Manila: At least 20 people have died after days of torrential rains in parts of the southern Philippines, provincial disaster agencies said on Monday.

Thirteen people died in Davao de Oro province while two were missing, and seven people were killed in neighbouring Davao del Norte, disaster agency officials said.

A northeast monsoon and trough of a low pressure area brought rains in southern Mindanao region from January 28 to February 2, resulting in deadly floods and landslides, data from the national disaster agency show.