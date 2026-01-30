<p>Washington: Former <em>CNN</em> anchor Don Lemon has been arrested for his involvement in a protest at a church, his lawyer and a Justice Department official familiar with the situation said on Friday. </p><p>Lemon livestreamed a demonstration earlier this month that interrupted a church service in St Paul, Minnesota, protesting President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump">Donald Trump</a>'s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/immigration">immigration</a> crackdown in the area. </p><p>Lemon is charged with conspiring to deprive others of their civil rights and violating the FACE Act by allegedly obstructing access to a house of worship, according to a Justice Department official. FBI and Homeland Security Investigations agents arrested him in Los Angeles, the source said.</p><p>Lemon's lawyer, Abbe Lowell, called his arrest an "unprecedented attack on the First Amendment."</p>.Delhi Police arrest fake IB officer who used forged govt IDs.<p>Lemon said he was at the demonstration as a journalist. He said he was tipped off ahead of time but did not know the activists would disrupt the service. He can be seen arguing with a parishioner about immigration enforcement. </p><p>Trump administration officials quickly condemned the demonstration and accused protesters of intimidating Christian worshippers. </p><p>Federal agents arrested three other people and charged them with violating the FACE Act, a 1994 law that prevents obstructing abortion clinics and places of worship, but a US judge earlier this month declined to approve Lemon's arrest, citing a lack of evidence.</p><p>The Justice Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment. </p><p>Lemon spent 17 years at CNN, becoming one of its most recognizable personalities. CNN fired him in 2023 after he made on-air comments about women and then-Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley that were widely perceived as sexist. Lemon later apologized.</p>