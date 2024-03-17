Former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson pranked into interviewing fake Kate 'photo manipulator': Report

Tucker Carlson, a former Fox News anchor, found himself embroiled in a cleverly orchestrated prank revolving around the controversially altered photo of UK's Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton. British YouTubers Josh & Archie managed to deceive Carlson into conducting an 'exclusive' interview with a fake Kensington Palace insider, purportedly involved in the photo's manipulation, reported Hollywood news website Deadline.

Amid rumours of Middleton's disappearance, on March 10, Kensington Palace's verified X account posted a photo of Kate with her three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis on Mother's Day. They stated that Prince William, Kate's husband, took the picture earlier that week at their home in Windsor, but it was later proved to be fake and digitally altered.