Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's sisters get bail

Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan's bail came a day after Khan's wife Bushra Bibi was set free after about nine months in jail.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 October 2024, 14:04 IST

Published 25 October 2024, 14:04 IST
