Former Rolls Royce head designer murdered in his mansion

Ian Cameron, the former head designer for Rolls Royce and a renowned vintage car-expert, was murdered in his mansion in Herrsching, near Lake Ammersee, Germany.
The 74-year-old was killed by burglars who robbed his house. His wife, Verena Kloos, escaped by climbing over the wall to their neighbour's house, at which point she contacted the police, The Economic Times reported.
The CCTV footage from the British national's $3 million residence revealed that the power cables to the garage, which housed his family's valuable items, were deliberately cut.
"The investigation suggests that this was a violent crime," police officials stated. "It is extremely rare that a burglar, who prepares enough to disable CCTV, then (goes and) stabs and kills a person."
The manhunt for the burglar, described as between 180 and 190 cm tall, wearing light-colored pants, a dark-blue sweatshirt, yellow-green gloves, and a red backpack, was still on at the time of publication. Helicopters and search dogs are being used in the search for the suspect.
According to ET, BMW expressed their sorrow over the loss of Cameron, stating, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news about our former Rolls-Royce designer. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during these difficult hours."
Cameron became part of Rolls-Royce following BMW's acquisition of the company in 1998 and retired in 2013. He was instrumental in the design of iconic models such as the Ghost, Phantom, 3 Series, and Z8.
The suspect remains at large, with search efforts intensifying around the Herrsching area.
Published 16 July 2024, 15:44 IST