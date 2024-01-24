Former Taiwan ally Nauru re-establishes diplomatic ties with China

Beijing: China and Nauru on Wednesday re-established diplomatic ties, Chinese state media reported, after the tiny Pacific island nation unexpectedly severed relations with its now former ally Taiwan.

During a ceremony in Beijing, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Nauru counterpart Lionel Aingimea formally signed a document to restore bilateral relations, with ties at the ambassadorial level resuming with immediate effect.

Democratically governed Taiwan lost Nauru, one of its few remaining diplomatic allies, to China on January 15, just days after a new Taiwanese president was elected.