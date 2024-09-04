Four Indians charred to death in Texas chain crash, father of deceased woman seeks EAM Jaishankar's help

Four Indians were charred to death on Friday in a chain crash involving five vehicles in Texas.
Three men and one woman had availed the vehicle via a carpooling app and were headed to Bentonville in Arkansas when the massive accident occurred, leading to a fire in the SUV they were in, as per an NDTV report.
The bodies of Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan, were fully charred and the police have relied on their DNA to ascertain their identities.
"DNA fingerprinting will be done to identify the bodies, and the samples will be matched with the parents," a local authority was quoted as saying by the publication.
The accident unfolded when a truck struck the SUV from the back after which the car burst into flames and all its occupants were burnt to death.
The deceased woman's father tagged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar seeking his help in locating Darshini Vasudevan.
"Dear Sir, My daughter Dharshini Vasudevan holding Indian passport No-T6215559 have been in USA for the last 3 years, 2 years of MS studies and later 1 year of Employment and stays 3150 Avenue of the stars Apt 1110-Frisco,Texas-75034," he wrote in a post X.
He also added that his daughter, who was carpooling with three other people had been actively texting him before 4 pm after which he was unable to contact her or the other three who were travelling with her.
Dharshini and Lokesh Palacharla were headed to Bentonville to meet their uncle and wife respectively. Meanwhile, Orampati and his friend Shaik were on their way back after meeting the former's cousin in Dallas. They had all connected through a carpooling app which was instrumental in helping the authorities identify them.
Aryan Orampati's parents were reportedly in the US in May for his convocation at the University of Texas.
"After the convocation, they asked him to return to India, but he said he wanted to work in the US for two more years. Fate has struck like this," NDTV quoted a relative as saying.
Meanwhile, Farooq Shaik's father who had been to the US three years back said that his daughter who lives in the States is handling the situation.
Published 04 September 2024, 04:59 IST