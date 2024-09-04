Four Indians charred to death in Texas chain crash, father of deceased woman seeks EAM Jaishankar's help

Four Indians were charred to death on Friday in a chain crash involving five vehicles in Texas.

Three men and one woman had availed the vehicle via a carpooling app and were headed to Bentonville in Arkansas when the massive accident occurred, leading to a fire in the SUV they were in, as per an NDTV report.

The bodies of Aryan Raghunath Orampati, Farooq Shaik, Lokesh Palacharla, and Darshini Vasudevan, were fully charred and the police have relied on their DNA to ascertain their identities.

"DNA fingerprinting will be done to identify the bodies, and the samples will be matched with the parents," a local authority was quoted as saying by the publication.

The accident unfolded when a truck struck the SUV from the back after which the car burst into flames and all its occupants were burnt to death.