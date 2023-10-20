JOIN US
Homeworld

Four Pak soldiers, wanted terrorist among 12 killed in restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province

Six terrorists and four soldiers were killed in the ensuing gun battle when forces raided a terrorist’s compound in Garyum area of North Waziristan tribal district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army said.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 08:32 IST

Peshawa: Four Pakistani soldiers and eight terrorists were killed in two separate encounters during cleanup operations in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan, the army said on Friday.

“Wanted terrorist Hazrat Zaman alias Khwaray Mulla was also assassinated in the operation,” it said.

In another incident, Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militants attacked a police party in Nowshera district and two terrorists were killed. The police party was on its way to recover explosives dumped underground after a tip-off by a detained militant.

Earlier on October 17, two Pakistani soldiers and two terrorists were killed in two fierce encounters between troops and militants in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

(Published 20 October 2023, 08:32 IST)
