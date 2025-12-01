Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Four people killed, 40 injured in Russian strike on Ukraine's Dnipro, says Kyiv

Ukraine's emergency services said car service stations, other businesses, an office building and 49 cars were all damaged in the attack.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 14:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 14:14 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaKyivVolodymyr Zelenskyy

Follow us on :

Follow Us