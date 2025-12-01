Four people killed, 40 injured in Russian strike on Ukraine's Dnipro, says Kyiv

<p>Dnipro, Ukrainr: Four people were killed and 40 wounded in a Russian missile attack on the eastern-central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Monday, Ukrainian officials said.</p><p>The attack came amid an intensified diplomatic push to end the nearly four-year war, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visiting Paris on Monday, a day after his team held talks with US officials.</p><p>Vladyslav Haivanenko, the acting governor of the surrounding Dnipropetrovsk region, said on the Telegram messaging app that 11 of those injured in the strike were in a serious condition. He said the search and rescue operation had been completed.</p>.Ukraine peace talks underway, Kyiv says it is working for 'real peace'.<p>Ukraine's emergency services said car service stations, other businesses, an office building and 49 cars were all damaged in the attack.</p><p>Vitalii Kovalenko was working in his car repair shop when the missile hit.</p><p>"Everyone fell to the floor, then we started to figure out where the employees were. I ran upstairs and saw that one guy was fine, but he was a bit covered in shrapnel," he said, adding that luckily all his employees were alive.</p><p>Pictures posted on Telegram showed firefighters working at the site of the strike and emergency services workers evacuating people on stretchers as well as a body in a black bag.</p><p>The industrial city of Dnipro and the surrounding region have faced repeated Russian missile and drone attacks that have killed civilians and damaged housing, industry and infrastructure.</p><p>There was no immediate comment from Russia on the attack.</p>