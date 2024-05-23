Home
France arrests person planning 'violent action' during Olympic torch relay

French law enforcement officers arrested someone who was planning a violent action during the Paris 2024 Olympic torch relay in Bordeaux, the Interior ministry said on Thursday.
Reuters
Last Updated : 23 May 2024, 09:16 IST
Paris: French law enforcement officers arrested someone who was planning a violent action during the Paris 2024 Olympic torch relay in Bordeaux, the Interior ministry said on Thursday.

"Thanks to the police officers and, more broadly, to all the Ministry's agents who are providing security for this popular celebration with remarkable professionalism and commitment," Interior minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on X.

The torch relay started in the morning and is scheduled to end around 19 30 local time (17 30GMT). The Olympics will be held from July 26-Aug 11.

Published 23 May 2024, 09:16 IST
