France's left pledges to team up as camps rush for alliances ahead of elections

Paris: France's opposition left-wing parties pledged to work together and nominate joint candidates in snap parliament elections later this month, to challenge the government and Marine Le Pen's far right, but had not yet struck a deal by Tuesday morning.

Although the outcome of the ballot is hard to predict, a leftwing alliance does not appear likely to win a majority. It could, however, bundle enough votes to prevent either of the larger camps to nominate a prime minister against its will.

In a joint release late on Monday the country's socialists, greens and the more hardline France Unbowed and communist parties made a call for a shared platform to "present an alternative to (President) Emmanuel Macron and fight against the racist project of the far right".