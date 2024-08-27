France's Macron back to square one as talks on forming government drag on

Paris: France's Socialists and Greens will not participate in further talks with President Emmanuel Macron to find a way out of the country's political deadlock, their leaders said on Tuesday, calling on their supporters to hold peaceful protests instead.

Macron slammed the door on a potential leftist government on Monday, saying it would be immediately removed from power by a majority of lawmakers from other camps, and called another round of marathon talks with party leaders for Tuesday.

But facing a hung parliament in which each of the three almost equal groupings - the left, Macron's centrist bloc and the far right - have ruled out forming a coalition, the president appeared to be back to square one.