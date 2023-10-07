Home
world

France's Macron condemns attacks against Israel, spoke to Netanyahu

'France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves,' Macron added.
Last Updated 07 October 2023, 16:07 IST

Follow Us

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned the attacks against Israel, and said he had discussed the situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"I have spoken to President Herzog and Prime Minister Netanyahu. I condemn the attacks carried out from Gaza on Israel, its soldiers and its people," Macron wrote on social media platform X, previously known as Twitter.

"France stands in solidarity with Israel and the Israelis, committed to their security and their right to defend themselves," Macron added.

Macron in an earlier social media post had condemned the "terrorist attacks" against Israel.

(Published 07 October 2023, 16:07 IST)
