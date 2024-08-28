French judges to decide next step in probe of Telegram boss Pavel Durov

Durov's arrest has also put in focus the uneasy relationship between Telegram, which has close to 1 billion users, and governments.

President Emmanuel Macron, who with his team uses Telegram to communicate, had lunch with Durov in 2018 as part of a series of meetings the French leader had with tech entrepreneurs, a source close to Macron said.

Being placed under formal investigation in France does not imply guilt or necessarily lead to trial, but indicates that judges consider there is enough to the case to proceed with the probe. Investigations can last years before being sent to trial or shelved.

If Durov, who has been in police custody since his arrest, is placed under formal investigation, judges will also decide whether to put him in pretrial detention. One of the factors they will consider is whether he could try to flee.

A source at the Paris prosecutor's office said an update on the probe was likely to be issued late on Wednesday.