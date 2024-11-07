From a sullen man 4 years back to stunning victory; it's remarkable journey for Donald Trump

<p>Washington: Four years back, Donald J Trump was a sullen man after he lost the presidential race to Joe Biden and left the White House with an uncertain political future.</p>.<p>And when a violent mob, mostly his supporters, stormed the US Capitol weeks later, it appeared an end to the Republican leader's political career.</p>.<p>Four years later, the 78-year-old Republican made an unprecedented and forceful political comeback in American history by winning a second term in the White House in a bitter contest with Democratic leader Kamala Harris.</p>.PM Modi dials up 'friend' Donald Trump, says 'looking forward to working closely together once again'.<p>That too, after being convicted of a felony and surviving two assassination attempts.</p>.<p>"It is one of the biggest political comebacks in American history," said Capitol Hill veteran and Communication Strategist Anang Mittal.</p>.<p>In March, Trump received his party's nomination and it was formalised at the Republican National Convention (RNC) in July after remaining in the political wilderness for months following several court cases.</p>.<p>In effect, he became the first former president to get the nomination for the top office after being convicted of a felony.</p>.<p>Trump still faces four criminal indictments and it is not immediately clear what will happen to the cases.</p>.<p>The former president also survived an impeachment trial in 2021 that concluded with his acquittal.</p>.US President-elect Donald Trump may visit India in 2025 to attend Quad summit .<p>Trump was shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania in July, just days ahead of the Republican National Convention.</p>.<p>He suffered an upper ear injury. Minutes later, a bleeding Trump raised his fist in defiance, images that drew a lot of emotional support from his die-hard supporters.</p>.<p>"He is a survivor," said Mittal.</p>.<p>Trump addressed his supporters in Florida with a message: "We are going to help our country heal." "Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason," he said, referring to the two assassination attempts on his life during the election campaign this year.</p>.<p>As he eyed the White House, Trump carefully crafted his campaign messages promising to rebuild the economy and rid the US of illegal immigrants.</p>.<p>All along the campaign trail, the Republican leader maintained an aggressive rhetoric against his Democratic challenger Harris, which many political commentators believed found a lot of traction among middle-class voters.</p>.<p>The rising inflation and price rise were identified by experts as two of the key issues impacting the lives of a large number of Americans.</p>.<p>Trump was born in Queens, New York, on June 14, 1946. His father, Fred Trump was a successful real estate developer.</p>.<p>Trump was educated at the New York Military Academy and the Wharton School of Finance and Commerce at the University of Pennsylvania.</p>.<p>In 1971, he took over his father’s real estate company, renaming it the Trump Organisation. The business soon became involved in a variety of projects, including hotels, resorts, residential and commercial buildings, casinos, and golf courses.</p>.<p>His first of many books was The Art of the Deal, published in 1987. In 2004, he launched the reality television show The Apprentice.</p>.<p>In 2005, Trump married Melania Knauss. They have one son, Barron. Trump also has four adult children from previous marriages: Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany.</p>.<p>During the 2016 primary, Trump defeated more than a dozen rivals to win the Republican nomination.</p>.<p>While he lost the popular vote, Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the general election by winning a majority of Electoral College votes. His campaign slogan was "Make America Great Again." In his previous stint, Trump served as President from January 2017 to January 2021. </p>