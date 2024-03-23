From fleeing Pakistani military to carrying out deadliest attack in Russia, a history of Islamic State Khorasan

At least 115 people were killed in an attack on Friday near Moscow, Russia's Investigative Committee said, citing preliminary data, and warned that the number of victims was expected to rise further.

The United States has intelligence confirming Islamic State's claim of responsibility for a deadly shooting attack at a concert near Moscow on Friday, a US official told Reuters.

Let's take a look at Islamic State's Afghan branch known as ISIS-K, which has claimed responsibility for the terror attack.

What is Khorasan?

Khorasan is a historical term for areas populated by peoples speaking Iranian languages in northeastern Iran, the Transoxania part of Central Asia (Mawr-un-Nahr) and Afghanistan, mainly north of the Hindu Kush Mountains. In IS propaganda, it now comprises all of Afghanistan, most of Pakistan as well as Central Asia. Its reaches are felt as north as Kazakhstan and in eastern Turkistan, suggests Borhan Osman in an Afghanistan Analysts Network article.

The beginning

In late January 2015, the Islamic State expanded into Khorasan province, with its main contingent emerging from Nangarhar province, Afghanistan. These fighters were originally Pakistani militants settled in Nangarhar's southeastern districts since around 2010, mainly fleeing Pakistani military operations. They were initially associated with various groups under the Tehrik-e Taleban Pakistan (TTP) before affiliating with ISKP.

Arriving in Achin, Nazian, Kot, Deh Bala, Rodat, and Ghanikhel districts, they portrayed themselves as refugees seeking shelter and garnered support from local Pashtun communities. Over time, they transformed into armed militants aligned with Pakistani groups. The Afghan government attempted to co-opt some of them to use against Pakistan, while tribal elders sought their allegiance for personal or factional gain. Notably, the group led by Mangal Bagh found refuge in Nangarhar, with an estimated membership of at least 500 at the time, Osman's research suggest.