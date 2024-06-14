G7 Summit: Focus shifts to China, Pope Francis to lead AI discussions

Friday's talks will be dominated by concerns surrounding China's excess industrial capacity, that Western governments say is distorting local markets, and its support for Russia's war-effort.

The US this week imposed fresh sanctions on China-based firms supplying semiconductors to Russia, amid worries over Beijing's increasingly aggressive stance against Taiwan and run-ins with the Philippines over rival maritime claims.

"China is not supplying weapons (to Russia) but the ability to produce those weapons and the technology available to do it, so it is in fact helping Russia," US President Joe Biden told reporters at the summit on Thursday after signing a bilateral security pact with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

A senior US official said the issue would be raised with other leaders on Friday.

On Tuesday, the EU announced it would impose extra duties of up to 38.1 per cent on imported Chinese electric cars from July, risking retaliation from Beijing, which vowed to take measures to safeguard its interests.

However, there are differences within the G7 over how to counter Chinese state subsidies, with Europe anxious to avoid an all-out trade war with Beijing.