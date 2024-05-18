Georgian president vetoes 'foreign agents' bill, TASS reports

Tbilisi: Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has announced that she has vetoed a draft law on foreign agents, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported on Saturday.

Zourabichvili had said previously that she would veto the bill, which has sparked street protests, but her decision can be overridden by another vote in parliament, controlled by Georgia's ruling party and its allies.

"Today I vetoed a Russian law. This law is Russian in its essence and spirit," TASS quoted her as telling t a briefing. "It contradicts our constitution and all European standards, therefore it represents an obstacle to our European path."