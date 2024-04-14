German Chancellor Scholz condemns Iran's attack on Israel

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Sunday condemned Iranian airstrikes on Israel "in the strongest possible terms," a spokesperson said during a visit by Scholz to China.

"With this irresponsible and unjustifiable attack, Iran is risking a regional conflagration," government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said after Scholz's arrival in the Chinese city of Chongqing.

"Germany stands closely by Israel's side," Hebestreit said. "We will now discuss further reactions closely with our G7 partners and allies."

Iran launched a swarm of explosive drones and fired missiles at Israel late on Saturday in its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory, risking a major escalation.