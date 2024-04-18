Germany arrests two for alleged military sabotage plot on behalf of Russia

Berlin: Two German-Russian nationals have been arrested in Germany for allegedly plotting sabotage attacks, including on US military facilities, designed to undermine military support for Ukraine, the German prosecutors said on Thursday.

Authorities have searched the homes and workplaces of the two suspects, who are accused of working for a foreign secret service, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

One of the suspects, identified as Dieter S, had since October 2023 discussed possible plots with a person linked to the Russian secret service, the statement said.