<p>Mangaluru: Gold jewellery and cash worth Rs 4.8 lakh were allegedly stolen from a passenger’s trolley bag while travelling on a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=KSRTC">KSRTC</a> bus from Mangaluru to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p><p>In a complaint, Padmaja said that she and her relatives were staying at a lodge in Mangaluru. On the morning of January 23, she and her relative Leela hired an autorickshaw at around 8 am and visited several temples in and around the city, including Polali, Someshwara, Venkateshwara, Koragajja and Kadri Manjunatha temples, carrying gold jewellery in a vanity bag.</p>.With few takers for trade, goldsmiths in Karnataka fading.<p>Later in the evening, the family planned to return to their hometown and transferred the jewellery from the vanity bag into a trolley bag. </p><p>They left the lodge and reached Platform No 5 of the KSRTC bus stand in Mangaluru to board a Bengaluru-bound bus.</p><p>The trolley bag was kept in the bus cabin once the tourists boarded the vehicle. However, shortly after the bus departed at around 7.15 pm, the complainant’s husband noticed that the trolley bag was missing.</p><p>Despite searching inside the bus and later at the KSRTC bus stand and surrounding areas, the bag could not be traced. </p><p>The stolen bag reportedly contained Rs 20,000 in cash and gold ornaments weighing about 45 grams, including two gold bangles (18 grams), a gold chain (18 grams), a gold necklace (6 grams), and a gold ring (3 grams). </p><p>Other items included earphones, a charger, and two pen drives. The total value of the stolen cash, jewellery, and articles is estimated at Rs 4.8 lakh.</p><p>As the belongings could not be recovered despite extensive efforts, there was delay in lodging a complaint at the Barke police station, said the complainant.</p>