Gold Apollo says it did not make pagers used in Lebanon blasts

"We only provide brand trademark authorization and have no involvement in the design or manufacturing of this product," the statement said.

Hsu earlier said that the firm with the licence was based in Europe but later declined to comment on BAC's location.

While Hsu was meeting with reporters, police officials arrived at the company.

Hezbollah fighters began using pagers in the belief they would be able to evade Israeli tracking of their locations, two sources familiar with the group's operations told Reuters this year.

Hsu said did not know how the pagers could have been rigged to explode.

Iran-backed Hezbollah said it was carrying out a "security and scientific investigation" into the causes of the blasts.

Israel's Mossad spy agency planted explosives inside 5,000 pagers imported by Lebanese group Hezbollah months before Tuesday's detonations, according to a senior Lebanese security source and another source.

Hsu said Gold Apollo was also a victim of the incident.

"We may not be a large company but we are a responsible one," he said. "This is very embarrassing."