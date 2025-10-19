Menu
Homeworld

Govt trying to arrest me without sufficient ground: Ex-Nepal PM Oli

Oli resigned in early September after violent protests by the youth-led Gen Z group against his government over corruption and a ban on social media.
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 15:34 IST
Published 19 October 2025, 15:34 IST
World newsNepalKP Sharma Oli

