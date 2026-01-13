Menu
Homeworld

Greenland could vote to join Russia if Trump does not hurry: Dmitry Medvedev

Trump has revived his push for the United States ‌to ‌take control of Greenland, a self-governing Danish territory, arguing Washington needs to own it ⁠to deter Russia.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 02:27 IST
Published 13 January 2026, 02:27 IST
World newsRussiaDonald TrumpDmitry MedvedevGreenland

