Guardian quits X: Here's what Elon Musk has said about the publication in the past

<p>British news publisher <em>The Guardian</em> said on Wednesday it will no longer post on X, citing "disturbing content" on the social media platform, including racism and conspiracy theories.</p><p>The left-leaning <em>Guardian</em>, which has 10.7 million followers on X, becomes the first large UK media company to retreat from the platform that Elon Musk purchased in 2022.</p><p>"We think that the benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere," <em>The Guardian</em> said in an editorial published on its website.</p><p>In response, Musk posted on X, "They are irrelevant."</p><p>This is not the first time Musk has engaged in an altercation with the publication. </p><p>In April this year, Musk posted an image showing the traffic decline faced by the publication as the Tesla CEO claimed that "The Guardian is down by 2/3 since 2020."</p>.<p>Later in the year, replying to a post slamming the publication's article on climate change, Musk <a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1823535197599769079" rel="nofollow">wrote</a>: "My little finger nail knows more about climate issues than the entire staff of The Guardian."</p><p>Musk has often called the publication "<a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1822272983718588670">shameless extreme left propaganda machine</a>", "<a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1852753130414334077" rel="nofollow">super racist</a>", and "<a href="https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1823534936382730451">trash</a>".</p>.<p>Along with <em>The Guardian</em>, over <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/over-1-lakh-users-leave-x-after-trump-wins-us-presidential-elections-3276335">1,15,000 users left X</a> (formerly known as Twitter) right after the elections. This marked the largest single-day exit the platform has seen since Musk assumed role in the X office. </p><p>This comes after Musk was seen assuming an active role in Donald Trump's victory in the US Presidential election. The US President-Elect Donald Trump said on Thursday that a government efficiency panel headed by billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk will issue reports on its work to streamline the US government.</p><p>"They will be coming out with individual reports and a big one at the end," Trump said in a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, providing the first new detail on the panel's output since it was announced earlier this week.</p><p><em>(With Reuters inputs)</em></p>