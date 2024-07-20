Gunman in Ukraine kills nationalist former parliamentarian

A gunman on Friday shot and killed a nationalist former member of Ukraine's Parliament known for vociferous campaigns to defend the Ukrainian language, authorities said.

Police pressed on through the night with a wide search for the man alleged to have shot Iryna Farion, 60, on a street in the western city of Lviv.

Lviv Regional Governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Telegram that Farion had died after being taken to hospital.

Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, writing on Telegram, said investigators were for the moment linking the shooting either to Farion's political activity or to a personal motive.

Police and Ukraine's SBU security service was working together to track down the assailant, he wrote.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was receiving regular reports on efforts to capture the gunman. He said any act of violence was to be condemned.