Homeworld

Gunman kills three, himself in racially motivated shooting in Florida: Jacksonville sheriff

Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters said authorities believed the shooter acted alone.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 21:45 IST

A man armed with a high-powered rifle and handgun killed three people at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, before shooting himself, in what local law enforcement described as a racially motivated crime.

"He hated Black people," Jacksonville Sheriff TK Waters told a press conference.

The suspect, whom Waters described as a white male, was not identified. Waters said all three victims - two men and a woman - were Black.

Waters said authorities believed the shooter acted alone, and that before the shooting he had authored "several manifestos," detailing his hatred for Black people.

(Published 26 August 2023, 21:45 IST)
World newsUnited StatesUS news

