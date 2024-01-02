Hackers hit Australian state's court recording database

Sydney: Hackers accessed the court recordings database in Australia's Victoria state and disrupted the audio-visual in-court technology network, impacting recordings and transcription services, an official said on Tuesday.

Recordings of some court hearings between November 1 and December 21, 2023 may have been stolen, Court Services Victoria CEO Louise Anderson said in a statement. Some hearings before November 1 may also have been affected, she said.

"The potential access is confined to recordings stored on the network. No other court systems or records, including employee or financial data, were accessed," Anderson said.

Hearings in January would proceed after the affected network was isolated and disabled, and court officials were working closely with the government's cyber security experts. Court Services Victoria did not reveal whether it received any ransomware demands.