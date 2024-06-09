Hamas armed wing says 3 hostages were killed in Israel's hostage-freeing operation in Gaza

Hamas' armed al-Qassam Brigades said in a video posted on its Telegram channel on Sunday that three hostages were killed, including a U.S. citizen, in an Israeli military operation on Saturday in which some hostages were freed.

The group did not release the names of those said to be killed, but the video showed what appeared to be three unidentifiable corpses using censor bars over their faces.

"Your captives will not be released unless our prisoners are freed," the video added.