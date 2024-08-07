Hamas names October 7 mastermind Sinwar as leader after Haniyeh assassination

Israel's chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, blamed Sinwar for the Oct 7 attack and said Israel would continue to pursue him.

"There is only one place for Yahya Sinwar, and it is beside Mohammed Deif and the rest of the Oct 7th terrorists," he told Al-Arabiya television, according to a statement released by the military. "That is the only place we're preparing and intending for him."

Unity

In a sign that the movement had united around the choice of Sinwar, Khaled Meshaal, a former leader who had been seen as a potential successor to Haniyeh, was said by senior sources in the movement to have backed Sinwar "in loyalty to Gaza and its people, who are waging the battle of the Flood of Al-Aqsa".

For Israel, the appointment confirms Hamas as a foe dedicated to its destruction and is likely to reinforce Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's insistence that Israel must pursue its campaign in Gaza to the end.

Ten months since the surprise attack by thousands of Hamas-led fighters who swarmed into Israeli communities around the Gaza Strip in the early hours of the morning of October 7, the war has turned the Middle East on its head and threatened to spiral into a wider regional conflict.

Some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed and more than 250 taken hostage into Gaza. In response, Israel launched a relentless campaign that has so far killed almost 40,000 Palestinians and left the densely populated enclave in ruins.

Attempts at reaching a ceasefire that would give the exhausted population a respite and enable the hostages remaining in captivity to be brought home have foundered amid mutual recriminations from Hamas and Israel.

Hamas official Osama Hamdan told Al Jazeera that the movement remained committed to reaching a deal and the team that handled the negotiations under Haniyeh would continue under Sinwar, who he said was following the talks closely.

But Hani Al-Masri, a political analyst in Ramallah, said Sinwar's appointment to lead the movement overall was a direct challenge to Israel, and sent a message about Hamas' adherence to his "extremist and resistant approach".

"As Sinwar manages the negotiations, he will manage the movement," he said.