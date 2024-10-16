Harris agrees Trump is a fascist: 5 Charlamagne interview takeaways

For much of her vice presidency, some of Harris' aides have thought she is too cautious in her public remarks. But when it came to Trump on Tuesday, she did not hold back.

She agreed with Charlamagne that Trump has embraced fascism and said his plans would make "it more difficult for working people to get by and to destroy our democracy." Republicans have accused Democrats of fomenting political violence, including the assassination attempts on Trump, by labeling him a threat to democracy. Trump, for his part, has repeatedly described Harris as a fascist.

On Tuesday, the vice president's comment was just one in a series of blunt attacks on his character and what he represents.

She also attacked him for admiring dictators, citing a report that he sent Russian President Vladimir Putin valuable COVID-19-testing equipment "when Black people were dying every day" from the pandemic.

"The man is really quite weak," Harris said. "He's weak. It's a sign of weakness that you want to please dictators and seek their flattery and favor."

She again condemned Trump for his role in the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, even as she shut down questions about whether the Justice Department had moved too slowly to prosecute him and whether he should be in jail in November.

"The court should handle that, and I'm going to handle November," she said.