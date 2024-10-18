Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Harris campaign shifts strategy as anxiety rises over Trump gains

Harris' focus on Republicans , even as she ignores some Democrats' demands to differentiate herself from Biden's policy of staunch support to Israel, is a concern for others.
Reuters
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 21:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 October 2024, 21:47 IST
World newsJoe BidenUS newsKamala Harris

Follow us on :

Follow Us