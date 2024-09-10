Harvey Weinstein undergoes emergency heart surgery

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein was rushed to a hospital from a New York City prison on Sunday and underwent heart surgery on Monday, his representatives said.

Weinstein, 72, is due in court this week where prosecutors have presented evidence to a New York grand jury to try and secure a new indictment against him on sex crimes charges.

Spokespeople for the Oscar winner said in a statement he had been taken to Bellevue Hospital on Sunday night because of several medical issues.

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein had a procedure and surgery on his heart today," Craig Rothfeld and Juda Engelmayer said. They did not provide any information on his condition.